WERS Ugly Sweater Party 2018

December 13th -- Thunder Road in Somerville, MA.

Join us for great food, music, and a ton of fun during the WERS Ugly Sweater Party! Featuring live music and an ugliest sweater contest complete with prizes, this is something you won't want to miss.

Plan to join WERS and the community of fellow music lovers on December 13th at Thunder Road in Somerville. Reach out with any questions you may have to membership@wers.org.

Reserve your tickets below now - they are limited.