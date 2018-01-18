Volunteer with Us

Each holiday season, WERS asks for your support of the music and programs you love and in return, we pledge to donate one hour of service for every $500 raised in support of the station. We call it our Community Service fundraiser and last year, fans of independent and local music stood up and gave generously sponsoring more than 200 hours of community service. Now it's time for us to make good on this promise.

Join us starting February 19 as we serve lunch at Rosie's Place - the nation's first ever shelter for poor and homeless women, located right here in the city of Boston. Rosie's has been a sanctuary for women and their children since the 1970s, and it is our privilege to serve their mission. Always a wonderful time, this is a great opportunity to meet fellow music lovers while making a difference in the community we call home. We would love for you to join us and invite you to bring family and friends.

For more information, and to sign up for your volunteer slot, please visit our volunteer website.

Interested in learning more about what it's like to volunteer at Rosie's Place? WERS DJ Kate gave her take on the experience. Check it out here.