Our First Ever Vinyl Day at WERS

Love vinyl? This is for you!

As an independent radio station, we have the freedom and flexibility to try new things that we think you’ll like. That’s why today we’re breaking out the turntable and dropping vinyl for the first time in years. None of this would be possible without listener support which is why we’re asking for your donation today.

Your gift not only keeps us funky, fresh, and cool for years to come but it also enters you to win a Vinyl Prescription for the next year, courtesy of Dan - owner and curator at Prescribed Vinyl!

Here’s what that means, in Dan’s own words:

“I've always been recommending music to friends for as long as I can remember and about a decade ago I got into vinyl. A few years after that I started the Prescribed Vinyl website and made a lot of great friends at independent record labels / distro's and artists themselves. My first criteria is, the record has to be something I would own on my personal record shelf, because I'm not going to sell anything to anybody that I don't already believe in / like personally. Secondly is that it has to be independent. Third, the album can't just rely on a single (or two) as the purpose to own it. I think the experience of playing a record is to drop the needle on side A / track 1 and then flip it when it’s done (unless you're a WERS DJ of course).”

Winners will have their choice of genre including indie/alt rock, funk/soul, and electronica/beats. What you choose is up to you, but first you’ve got to win! Here’s how:

Make a donation in support of the music and programs you love on WERS between 6AM and 7PM today (10/18) and be automatically entered to win. Winners will be chosen throughout the day starting at 8AM so be sure to tune in – and you never know, it could be you!