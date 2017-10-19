Starting a Vinyl Collection

By Cassie Cloutier

Over the last few years, vinyl has had a major comeback. Record shops across the country are popping back up and young adults and teens are rushing to get their hands on copies of their favorite albums.

It is not just older artists who are seeing the benefits from this rise in vinyl popularity. Modern artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy, and many others are releasing their work on vinyl as well. It has become a major selling point for many artists especially with the increased popularity of colorful vinyl. People are more eager than ever to get their hands on first pressings of an album on blue, purple, or even gold vinyl! Personally, one of my favorite records in my collection is Bon Iver's “Blood Bank,” which has a deep

red vinyl.

Speaking of record collections, with this significant rise in vinyl popularity and it being in style to own records, people need a way to listen to their newly formed collections. Naturally, the next step would be finding the best record player.

Popular stores such as Urban Outfitters, Newbury Comics, and even Target, are selling record players, making it difficult to know which ones are really the best. Crosley, for example, is a very popular brand and comes in every color scheme you would want. However, popularity does not always translate into the best quality. From my own experience, I've found that Crosley record players are very simple and easy to use for vinyl beginners. There aren't a lot of adjustments that can be made to Crosley; however, the needle pressure can be too heavy for some of my more older and fragile records. Therefore, I would recommend the Audio-Technica brand. You don't need to buy anything too fancy, and Audio-Technica’s basic models do not cost too much more than a Crosley, but I find that the sound and overall build quality to be much nicer than Crosley’s. It is still very simple to use for those who are just starting out on their record journey!

Without further ado, here are some records that I would recommend for anyone looking to start a vinyl collection, or expand their existing one. (side note: this list doesn’t have a specific genre, it’s purely based on what albums sound fantastic on vinyl. Your music played on vinyl will give you a newfound appreciation for the sound, because the quality is authentic):