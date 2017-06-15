Tropical Vibes with Jimmy Buffet

By Steven Landry

You are lying if you say you’ve never been in a car, on a beach, or an island and sang “wasted away again in Margaritaville.” Everyone knows that Jimmy Buffett has iconic island music, right? Well if you don’t, that’s fine, because I’m here to share a few island hits with you from our boy Jimmy. We start with an icon of relaxing summer music. The song “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett was released in 1977 and eventually inspired the name of the popular restaurant “Margaritaville,” that has now become a chain across the world. This song is about the vacation mentality spent in a nice and warm place, with a cool adult drink to wash the day away. Jimmy Buffett wrote this song for rest and relaxation worldwide, and I personally thank him for that.

How many times has your mind needed to take a bit of a break from the world? If you’re like me, and you need some mental breaks throughout the day, “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett is the perfect song for you. The melo tone of this song makes you want to sit by a pool with the sun shining down on your face. I applaud Jimmy for his ability to market this song and turn it into a restaurant with over thirty locations.

The next song I would like to talk about is “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” By Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett. This song hit number one on the country charts for eight weeks after its release in 2003. This song is everything that “Margaritaville” was and more, this song tells a story. This is about someone who has a difficult job, and needs to let themselves unwind and relax. And they have no regard for the rest of the world, because it's time to start having fun. This song made Jimmy Buffett “The King of Chill” and yes, I just came up with that. This song will make you want to sit on an island and let the day waste away with a cool drink in your hand. I would highly recommend this song to end your day. This is great music on your ride home from work or when you are just about to start the weekend.

Let us what you think of these songs and what your favorite island themed songs are. Some of my other island favorites include “2am” by Slightly Stoopid, “Summer Nights” by Iration, and “You Can Get It If You Really Want” by Jimmy Cliff. Check these out and let me know where they rank in your favorite “chill” songs are. Also, I’m really interested to see who your “King of Chill” is. So enjoy your weekend and always remember, no matter what time it is here, it’s five o’clock somewhere.