VOTE NOW: Top 88 Songs of 2017

:: 12.04.17

2017!! Another awesome year for Music Discovery at 88.9 WERS!!

This year, our Top 88 of 2017 will be picked entirely by our incredible listeners!! Please pick 5 songs from the list below and be sure to get your entries in by Sunday, December 17th!

If you’d like to help, check five of your favorite new songs (listed below) that you heard played on 88-9  during 2017. We’ll also select random names from everyone who helps, and send you a Dunkin' Donuts gift card. (only one entry per person)

Then, be listening New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, to hear where your favorites end up on the Top 88 of 2017!!

  • Please give us title AND artist. (OK, we have room for 3 here, BUT please limit it to 3) Sincere thanks for helping us pick the Top 88 and for all your support all year long!! Enjoy the holidays!!
