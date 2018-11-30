VOTE NOW – Top 88 Songs of 2018

We played a lot of new music this year! Below are the 88 songs that we played the most, and we need to better sort them. So, pick your three favorite songs that you heard on WERS in 2018 before December 10th, and we will compile the votes and crunch the numbers to come up with a list of the top 88 songs of 2018 in the order of what you all chose!

We will also pick one voter to giveaway an exclusive WERS blanket to! We are doing a limited run of these blankets, so try and get yours before it's too late. To be considered, please enter your email at the bottom of the page.