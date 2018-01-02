}

WERS Top 88 Songs of 2017

:: 01.02.18

We got through 2017 with the help of music, and luckily there was a lot of new music.

With the help from your votes, we've compiled the list of the top 88 songs of 2017 we discovered on WERS. Enjoy, and here's to a great 2018 of more amazing music!

 

1. Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
2. Beck - Up All Night
3. Air Traffic Controller - It's You
4. Arcade Fire - Everything Now
5. Michael Kiwanuka - Cold Little Heart
6. The Lumineers - Angela
7. Trombone Shorty - Here Come the Girls
8. Dispatch - Only the Wild Ones
9. Phantogram - You Don't Get Me High Anymore
10. Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings - I'm Still Here
11. The Head & The Heart - Rhythm & Blues
12. Rag N Bone Man - Human
13. The XX - On Hold
14. The National - The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
15. Vance Joy - Lay It On Me
16. The New Pornographers - Whiteout Conditions
17. Manchester Orchestra - The Gold
18. Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses
19. Cage The Elephant - Whole Wide World
20. De La Soul featuring Snoop Dogg - Pain
21. Queens of the Stone Age - The Way You Used to Do
22. Lana Del Rey - Love
23. The Killers - The Man
24. Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
25. Paramore - Hard Times
26. Lorde - Green Light
27. Father John Misty - Real Love Baby
28. Jack Johnson - My Mind Is For Sale
29. The New Pornographers - High Ticket Attractions
30. Dan Auerbach - King Of A One Horse Town
31. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Hope the High Road
32. First Aid Kit - It's a Shame
33. Beck - Dear Life
34. Sylvan Esso - Radio
35. Foster The People - Sit Next To Me
36. Adam Ezra Group - Let Your Hair Down
37. Deer Tick - Jumpstarting
38. Spoon - Hot Thoughts
39. Dropkick Murphy's - Until The Next Time
40. U2 - You're The Best Thing About Me
41. Dan Auerbach - Shine On Me
42. Grizzly Bear - Mourning Sound
43. War On Drugs - Holding On
44. Passenger - Anywhere
45. Pixies - Classic Masher
46. Lorde - Perfect Places
47. Foo Fighters - Sunday Rain
48. MGMT - Little Dark Age
49. LP - Lost On You
50. Sir Sly - High
51. Ryan Adams - Do You Still Love Me?
52. U2 -Get Out Of Your Own Way
53. Cold War Kids - First
54. Sylvan Esso - Die Young
55. The Killers - Run For Cover
56. Alvvays- In Undertow
57. Spoon - Can I Sit Next to You
58. ZZ Ward - Cannonball
59. Matthew Logan Vasquez - Same
60. Nine Inch Nails - Less Than
61. Phoenix - Ti Amo
62. Cold War Kids - Love is Mystical
63. Green Day - Still Breathing
64. Sting - I Can't Stop Thinking About You
65. The Pretenders - Alone
66. Alice Merton--No Roots
67. The Rolling Stones - Ride 'Em on Down
68. Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution?
69. Black Joe Lewis & The Honey Bears - Freakin' Out
70. Kings of Leon - Reverend
71. Cold War Kids - So Tied Up
72. Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment
73. Kongos - Take It From Me
74. Blitzen Trapper - Wild and Reckless
75. Empire of the Sun - High and Low
76. Maggie Rogers - On + Off
77. The Pretenders - Holy Commotion
78. Perfume Genius - Slip Away
79. The Shins - Name for You
80. The XX - I Dare You
81. Kings of Leon - Around The World
82. Beth Ditto - Fire
83. Liam Gallagher - Wall of Glass
84. Middle Kids - Your Love
85. Phish - Breath and Burning
86. Bleachers - I Miss Those Days
87. Phoenix - J Boy
88. Portugal. The Man - Keep On

