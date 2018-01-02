WERS Top 88 Songs of 2017
We got through 2017 with the help of music, and luckily there was a lot of new music.
With the help from your votes, we've compiled the list of the top 88 songs of 2017 we discovered on WERS. Enjoy, and here's to a great 2018 of more amazing music!
|1. Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
|2. Beck - Up All Night
|3. Air Traffic Controller - It's You
|4. Arcade Fire - Everything Now
|5. Michael Kiwanuka - Cold Little Heart
|6. The Lumineers - Angela
|7. Trombone Shorty - Here Come the Girls
|8. Dispatch - Only the Wild Ones
|9. Phantogram - You Don't Get Me High Anymore
|10. Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings - I'm Still Here
|11. The Head & The Heart - Rhythm & Blues
|12. Rag N Bone Man - Human
|13. The XX - On Hold
|14. The National - The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|15. Vance Joy - Lay It On Me
|16. The New Pornographers - Whiteout Conditions
|17. Manchester Orchestra - The Gold
|18. Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses
|19. Cage The Elephant - Whole Wide World
|20. De La Soul featuring Snoop Dogg - Pain
|21. Queens of the Stone Age - The Way You Used to Do
|22. Lana Del Rey - Love
|23. The Killers - The Man
|24. Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
|25. Paramore - Hard Times
|26. Lorde - Green Light
|27. Father John Misty - Real Love Baby
|28. Jack Johnson - My Mind Is For Sale
|29. The New Pornographers - High Ticket Attractions
|30. Dan Auerbach - King Of A One Horse Town
|31. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Hope the High Road
|32. First Aid Kit - It's a Shame
|33. Beck - Dear Life
|34. Sylvan Esso - Radio
|35. Foster The People - Sit Next To Me
|36. Adam Ezra Group - Let Your Hair Down
|37. Deer Tick - Jumpstarting
|38. Spoon - Hot Thoughts
|39. Dropkick Murphy's - Until The Next Time
|40. U2 - You're The Best Thing About Me
|41. Dan Auerbach - Shine On Me
|42. Grizzly Bear - Mourning Sound
|43. War On Drugs - Holding On
|44. Passenger - Anywhere
|45. Pixies - Classic Masher
|46. Lorde - Perfect Places
|47. Foo Fighters - Sunday Rain
|48. MGMT - Little Dark Age
|49. LP - Lost On You
|50. Sir Sly - High
|51. Ryan Adams - Do You Still Love Me?
|52. U2 -Get Out Of Your Own Way
|53. Cold War Kids - First
|54. Sylvan Esso - Die Young
|55. The Killers - Run For Cover
|56. Alvvays- In Undertow
|57. Spoon - Can I Sit Next to You
|58. ZZ Ward - Cannonball
|59. Matthew Logan Vasquez - Same
|60. Nine Inch Nails - Less Than
|61. Phoenix - Ti Amo
|62. Cold War Kids - Love is Mystical
|63. Green Day - Still Breathing
|64. Sting - I Can't Stop Thinking About You
|65. The Pretenders - Alone
|66. Alice Merton--No Roots
|67. The Rolling Stones - Ride 'Em on Down
|68. Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution?
|69. Black Joe Lewis & The Honey Bears - Freakin' Out
|70. Kings of Leon - Reverend
|71. Cold War Kids - So Tied Up
|72. Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment
|73. Kongos - Take It From Me
|74. Blitzen Trapper - Wild and Reckless
|75. Empire of the Sun - High and Low
|76. Maggie Rogers - On + Off
|77. The Pretenders - Holy Commotion
|78. Perfume Genius - Slip Away
|79. The Shins - Name for You
|80. The XX - I Dare You
|81. Kings of Leon - Around The World
|82. Beth Ditto - Fire
|83. Liam Gallagher - Wall of Glass
|84. Middle Kids - Your Love
|85. Phish - Breath and Burning
|86. Bleachers - I Miss Those Days
|87. Phoenix - J Boy
|88. Portugal. The Man - Keep On