Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

10.16.17
You expect the very best from WERS – great music, new discoveries, and intelligent commentary all without commercial interruption. You expect the music to be handpicked by music lovers like you, not algorithms and definitely not by corporate executives or big name advertisers. But here’s the thing – in order to remain the independent, local public radio station you’ve come to rely on, we need your help.

We need you to tell your friends.

We need you to volunteer.

And we need your financial support.

So make a gift in support of public radio today and when you do, we’ll hook you up with our very own WERS t-shirt! It’s the perfect way to show off your love of independent music and will help us keep the independent music coming at you for years to come. 

No purchase necessary to enter but we hope you'll support WERS. 

 

