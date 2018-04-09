}

Happy (T-Shirt) Tuesday!

Member news :: 04.09.18
weekdays-06

WERS brings you the best music, day in and day out, commercial free. Whether it's alternative or indie, brand new or a vintage favorite - if it rocks, we'll play it.

We call this UnCommon Radio and we’re honored you choose to be a part of it each time you tune in. But we need your help to keep it going.

Become a sustaining member today, and when you do, we'll hook you up with our very own WERS t-shirt! It's the perfect way to show off your love of UnCommon Radio and will help us keep the great music coming at you for years to come.

GRAB YOUR SHIRT

These shirts are legit. Perfect for casual Friday, going to the gym, or even volunteering at Rosie’s Place!

Already have a WERS t-shirt? Consider grabbing one of our hoodies! Give now.

Want to make the biggest impact possible? Consider becoming an 889er! More information here.

Shannon and Liz from Worcester
Shannon and Liz from Worcester
Sairey and Jim from Lexington
Sairey and Jim from Lexington

Recent Posts

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

Brett Dennen | WERS Interview & Performance
Matthew E. White LIVE In Studio Performing “Big Love”
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Ooh La” [Acoustic]
DISPATCH Performing “Only the Wild Ones” – Live in Studio
Johnnyswim LIVE In Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS