- By Simon Luedtke -

The London based sloppy-synth-indie-pop-rock-who-knows-what band Superorganism has made quite a splash with their debut album. The incomparably inventive hodgepodge of samples, layered beats and irresistible hooks has placed the group in a unique viral spotlight. They were initially launched into stardom following their 2017 single “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”. Then, with three additional singles exploding onto the new music scene, this project was highly anticipated by its release in March. Superorganism has gained an immediate fanbase thanks to the same thing that brought the band together: The Internet.

Divided by Country, United by Memes.

Superorganism has eight members: Orono, Emily, Harry, Tucan, Robert Strange, Ruby, B and Soul. Their countries of origin range from New Zealand to South Korea to the UK. Four of the members, Emily, Harry, Tucan, Robert Strange, had previously formed a band called The Eversons back in 2011. Orono befriended the group at a performance in Japan in 2015, while connecting over a mutual love for internet memes. Orono’s friendship with the band continued via Skype for a number of months. Later, she offered her own vocals to help lay down what became Superorganism’s first track. “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”, initially released on SoundCloud, quickly gained buzz through features on platforms like The Fader.

After a number of label offers and increased popularity, the group made an important choice. In late 2017, Orono and Co. packed their bags and set up base at a house in London. As of today, seven of eight members live in that house, the exception being Soul, who resides in Australia.

A Beautiful Electronic Chaos.

The self-titled debut is doubtless one of the most unique sounding projects of the year. Setting aside the recurring nature sounds, the album picks apart music in a fresh and intriguing way. In the opening track “It’s All Good”, the meter is deliberately interrupted by a dominant slide guitar over and over. This effect is tantalizing, and aided by Orono’s consistently casual vocals, as a result the track becomes simultaneously ‘chill’ and energized.

“Everybody Wants to Be Famous” contains a similar point of intrigue. Riding off of the penultimate chorus Orono’s voice distorts to a low chant and the drum machine takes over. The rising synths and the oddly fitting sound of soda filling a cup launches the track into its final refrain. The whole bit couldn’t take up more than 5 seconds of the song. However, its the sort of musical fragment that shocks you the first time and becomes exactly what you listen for the second go around.

Superorganism has truly tapped into something new and desirable with this project.

The eclectic instrumentals led by Orono’s quintessentially young and indifferent voice cultivates an immensely original personality. Already, with only one full length album under their belt, the band has become more than their music. The messages of many of their songs are communal, while commenting on the ennui of a technology-based society. The music itself revels in the disarray of the internet, with nothing seeming in control, but everything going right. In this way, Superorganism has effectively become a voice for a generation; an identity in many ways. The band’s top notch work so early in the game, and clear desire to continue pushing the boundaries of their art is, we hope, indicative of even greater things to come.