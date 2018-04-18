April Showers & May Flowers: The Spring Playlist
- By Cassandra Cloutier -
Spring has finally sprung and that means a new playlist! The mellow mood of April’s showers with the light and floral feeling of May flowers creates the ideal contrast for a playlist fitting of any Spring mood. So without further ado, the perfect, seasonally appropriate playlist full of WERS music discoveries.
Moody, Mellow Tunes of April:
First Day of Spring - Adult Mom
Wash. - Bon Iver
Overthinking - Acid Ghost
The Birds Outside Sang - Florist
Cold, Kind, and Lemon Eyes - Margot & The Nuclear So and So’s
Goodbye My Love - Fox Academy
Glow - Strange Ranger
Action Scene - Flatsound
Tough Guy - Cyberbully Mom Club
Blue Ridge Mountains - Fleet Foxes
Sage - Nap Eyes
Intro - The xx
10:37 - Beach House
Leather and Wood - Deerhunter
DISCOVER MORE MUSIC HERE.
Light, Feel Good Sounds of May:
Lingering Still - She & Him
In Bloom - Neck Deep
Lights Down Low - MAX
Kindness - Ghost Orchard
Tiny Souls in My Eyelashes - Infinity Crush
Cassette - ayokay
Scary Love - The Neighbourhood
Sleep Easy - Sam Evian
Wave - Luxury Elite
The Skyline Flowers - Capo Blanco
Herbivore - Jacob 2-2
Rose-Colored Boy - Paramore
Say Amen (Saturday Night) - Panic! At The Disco