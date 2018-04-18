April Showers & May Flowers: The Spring Playlist

- By Cassandra Cloutier -

Spring has finally sprung and that means a new playlist! The mellow mood of April’s showers with the light and floral feeling of May flowers creates the ideal contrast for a playlist fitting of any Spring mood. So without further ado, the perfect, seasonally appropriate playlist full of WERS music discoveries.

Moody, Mellow Tunes of April:

First Day of Spring - Adult Mom

Wash. - Bon Iver

Overthinking - Acid Ghost

The Birds Outside Sang - Florist

Cold, Kind, and Lemon Eyes - Margot & The Nuclear So and So’s

Goodbye My Love - Fox Academy

Glow - Strange Ranger

Action Scene - Flatsound

Tough Guy - Cyberbully Mom Club

Blue Ridge Mountains - Fleet Foxes

Sage - Nap Eyes

Intro - The xx

10:37 - Beach House

Leather and Wood - Deerhunter

Light, Feel Good Sounds of May:

Lingering Still - She & Him

In Bloom - Neck Deep

Lights Down Low - MAX

Kindness - Ghost Orchard

Tiny Souls in My Eyelashes - Infinity Crush

Cassette - ayokay

Scary Love - The Neighbourhood

Sleep Easy - Sam Evian

Wave - Luxury Elite

The Skyline Flowers - Capo Blanco

Herbivore - Jacob 2-2

Rose-Colored Boy - Paramore

Say Amen (Saturday Night) - Panic! At The Disco