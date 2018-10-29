A Spooky Playlist with Something for Everyone

By Ivy Cloutier

The leaves have begun to change and the weather is perfect for sweaters so that can only mean one thing… A new seasonally appropriate WERS discovery playlist with a little something for everyone!

Get Spooky

Sweater Weather - The Neighbourhood

Home for Fall - Real Friends

Adventure Time - Bry

Ghost Party - OH!Hello

Cop Light Glow - Fox Academy

Microwave Light - Beagles

Witchypunk - Richie Woods

I’m Not a Ghost - Flatsound

Cut Your Bangs - Girlpool

Tokyo Witch - Beach House

Calm Before - Foxing

The End Of All Things - Panic! At The Disco

Fall For You - Secondhand Serenade

Starving for Friends (ft. Vic Fuentes) - Slaves

Don’t Fall Asleep at the Helm - Sleeping With Sirens

Astronaut - Simple Plan

Perth - Bon Iver

Milk Teeth - Keaton Henson

Cherry - Moose Blood

Voodoo - Godsmack

Psycho Killer - Talking Heads

Black Magic Woman - Santana

Witchy Woman - The Hollies

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

Dracula’s Castle - Derek Fiechter

Little Ghost - The White Stripes

Boris The Spider - The Who

Costume Party - Two Door Cinema Club

Cry Like A Ghost - Passion Pit

A Wolf At The Door - Radiohead

Scarecrow - Beck

Bite Marks - Atlas Sound

Halloween - Sonic Youth

So Haunted - Cut Copy

Cold Lips - Twin Peaks

Goblin Girl - Frank Zappa

Antichrist - The 1975

I Will Follow You Into The Dark - Death Cab For Cutie