A Spooky Playlist with Something for Everyone
By Ivy Cloutier
The leaves have begun to change and the weather is perfect for sweaters so that can only mean one thing… A new seasonally appropriate WERS discovery playlist with a little something for everyone!
Get Spooky
Sweater Weather - The Neighbourhood
Home for Fall - Real Friends
Adventure Time - Bry
Ghost Party - OH!Hello
Cop Light Glow - Fox Academy
Microwave Light - Beagles
Witchypunk - Richie Woods
I’m Not a Ghost - Flatsound
Cut Your Bangs - Girlpool
Tokyo Witch - Beach House
Calm Before - Foxing
The End Of All Things - Panic! At The Disco
Fall For You - Secondhand Serenade
Starving for Friends (ft. Vic Fuentes) - Slaves
Don’t Fall Asleep at the Helm - Sleeping With Sirens
Astronaut - Simple Plan
Perth - Bon Iver
Milk Teeth - Keaton Henson
Cherry - Moose Blood
Voodoo - Godsmack
Psycho Killer - Talking Heads
Black Magic Woman - Santana
Witchy Woman - The Hollies
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
Dracula’s Castle - Derek Fiechter
Little Ghost - The White Stripes
Boris The Spider - The Who
Costume Party - Two Door Cinema Club
Cry Like A Ghost - Passion Pit
A Wolf At The Door - Radiohead
Scarecrow - Beck
Bite Marks - Atlas Sound
Halloween - Sonic Youth
So Haunted - Cut Copy
Cold Lips - Twin Peaks
Goblin Girl - Frank Zappa
Antichrist - The 1975
I Will Follow You Into The Dark - Death Cab For Cutie