By Ivy Cloutier

We all have our own unique music tastes that make us, us! But how much of that taste is us connecting to new sounds, and what is ingrained from a young age?

Our Parents' Music

Most of us, whether positively or negatively, were exposed to our parents' taste in tunes at a very formative age. For me, I listened to loads of R&B, Disco, and Elvis with my mom, and listened to classic rock and heavy metal with my dad. Ultimately, this combination of almost polar opposite styles of music gave me an immense appreciation for genres across the board. But it was also a big influence on the music I am drawn to today.

Like myself, for those introduced to a variety of different styles at a young age, it feels daunting to start developing your own music taste. This is because the array of sounds that are already familiar is vast. This can actually be a great thing in terms of new music discovery! Personally, although I have a very deep appreciation for the music my mom exposed me to, my dad’s style of music was the one that spoke to my soul. He gave me a starting point for finding genres parallel to the ones I already loved! This helped me dive into the world of alternative and pop punk music that I hold so dearly close to my heart.

Real Life Applications

Music from a young age can have other benefits like being a consistent comfort. Research has shown time and time again that the older we get, the more familiar we like our music to be. So it only makes sense that music we were exposed to as children makes us feel a sense of comfort and peace. As humans, we like being able to understand and solve patterns and puzzles. So hearing music from our childhood that our brains have already had time to figure out--whether we are aware of this or not--feels good and is soothing to us. This is because we already understand it. These connections between familiar music and memory are even being used in treatment with helping people with dementia and alzheimer's.

A World of Musical Possibilities

Ultimately, even though music we hear in our youth does have an impact on what we find comforting and familiar throughout our lives, that doesn’t mean we are limited to those genres. There are so many subtle connections between genres we may not even be aware of that can make so many artists give you that same familiar feeling. So go on and share your music taste with your kids, younger siblings, etc., and show them a world of sound possibilities!