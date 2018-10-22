Get your WERS Socks! – Live Music Week Fall 2018

Member news :: 10.21.18
Artboard 1 (2)
livemusicweek

WERS is the ONLY station committed to bringing you the most music in the morning, collegiate and professional a cappella, the best of Broadway and beyond, music from the Jewish faith, and so much more. No other station does any of that, because no other station is UnCommon Radio. Except WERS.

Our mission is to keep doing what we love – and that’s to put together music and programs that we know will make you think and smile. We can’t do this without you. And we wouldn’t want to, because what’s the fun in that?

Becoming a sustaining member today to help power the music and programs that you love and automatically grab yourself some WERS socks! Perfect for casual Friday, hitting the gym, or rocking out to your favorite band, the WERS socks will show everyone you know that YOU power WERS.

DONATE NOW

Already have a WERS socks? We’ve got plenty of other thank you gifts for you to choose from! From t-shirts, hoodies, to our limited-edition blankets - we’ve got it all and we’re waiting to send it home with you.

DONATE NOW!

Want to make the biggest difference? Consider joining our 889ers Society. More information here.

GET YOUR SOCKS

Get your WERS Socks! – Live Music Week Fall 2018

By Nicole Bae | 10.21.18

Red Sox Live Music Week Contest Rules

By Bobby Nicholas | 10.21.18

Specialty Programming Needs Your Support!

By Nicole Bae | 10.19.18

Live Music Week Year of Live Music Contest Rules

By Bobby Nicholas | 10.19.18

Live Music Week Lake Street Dive Contest Rules

By Bobby Nicholas | 10.19.18

Live Music Week Hamilton Giveaway Contest Rules

By Bobby Nicholas | 10.19.18

5 Artists You May Not Have Heard Of Before

By Simon Luedtke | 10.17.18

Lucero Brings Their Memphis Sound to Paradise Rock Club

By Bobby Nicholas | 10.16.18

Hello? Is Anyone There? – Gorillaz at TD Garden

By Bobby Nicholas | 10.16.18

Florence and the Machine Brings the Ocean to TD Garden

By Sonali Anand | 10.15.18

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

NOLA’s Hurray for the Riff Raff LIVE on WERS
Sarah Blacker LIVE In Studio Performing “Shiver”
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
Flock of Dimes LIVE In Studio
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
Axel Flóvent’s Plan for the Future: An Interview

CONNECT WITH WERS