Sleep Well Beast: A Reflection on Love, Loss, and Politics

By Melissa Gauger

“Meet me in the stairwell in a second for a glass of gin,”

Matt Berninger croons in the first lines of “Nobody Else Will Be There,” the haunting opening track to The National’s seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast. Regarded by critics and fans alike as their finest work, Sleep Well Beast holds true to The National’s signature graceful, dark sound while pushing forward into new, exciting territory. Like drinking alone on a rainy evening in a New York City hotel room, Sleep Well Beast capitalizes on the moments of sorrow we let ourselves feel before we pick up our pieces and return to work in the morning.

Much of Sleep Well Beast encompasses aging’s natural potent feelings of angst and existentialism. Coming to terms with being middle-aged himself, Berninger sings of midlife struggles with a rocky marriage and general regret. On the album’s second track “Day I Die,” he openly questions his own relationship status: will he and his partner fix their complications “by his passing,” or is their future just a heartbroken, tragic destiny? (He inquires, “The day I die/ The day I die/ Where will we be?”). Over the sound of rocky guitars and fist pumping beats, the world can hear the hints of strained uncertainty in Berninger’s voice, as if he were dancing in the darkened parlor with a wine bottle in hand.

Meanwhile, the seventh track “Empire Line” sprawls through open fields, led by a pulsating synth as Berninger’s voice drifts across the landscape like a lonely commuter train. A cool, distant, melancholic breeze drifts through those graying fields as Berninger quietly laments among the noise: “I’ve been trying to see where you're going/ But you’re so hard to follow/ And I don’t think we’re getting anywhere any time soon.” Quiet, beautiful, and understated, “Empire Line” follows a long standings relationship’s quiet distancing. As hard as any couple tries, the coldness always creeps in, and Berninger, desperate for warmth, calls out, asking, “can’t you find a way?” The National often uses instrumentals as a second format to communicate their message; the purposeful instrumental distance echoes the widening gap between Berninger and his crumbling lover.

However, not every song on Sleep Well Beast deals with heartache.

Berninger also uses his lyricism to discuss politics and the state of America. “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness,” the lead single from the album, is, in Berringer’s words, “an abstract portrait of a weird time we’re in.” Raging across a distant choir, urgent piano, and audibly restless guitar, The National seemingly departs from the “passivity” of the first three songs on the album and delves into head shakes and fist throws as they try to make sense of the demons on all of our backs.