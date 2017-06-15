Rounding off Summer with these Music Discoveries

With their first new music in four years, Rhye has returned triumphantly, if not quietly. Best known in the past for their atmospheric, simple tracks (almost the definition of 'chill' music). "Summer Days" is a refreshingly psychedelic and funky direction for the band. Frontman Mike Milosh has said that the live shows the duo have played had a distinct impression on them and informed the new direction of their music, by incorporating “more soulful and earthy colors” and putting the focus on live percussion/instrumentation to get at “human intimacy.

Though Rhye might never have been described as 'cold' music, with their two new tracks they certainly reach a full place, both with the instrumentation and production. They push the music closer to the listener. You can catch them on tour this November 12 at Great Scott.