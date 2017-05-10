Remembering Tom Petty

By Jamie Galyas

I distinctly remember the first time I expressed interest in rock n’ roll. It was in kindergarten, and everyone in the class had to create a poster about their lives. One of the things we had to include was our favorite song. When it came time to write the title down... I didn’t know the name of the song. My parents made me sing it to them and with my loose, childlike memory they were able to distinguish that it was Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'.” Thus, my love for rock n’ roll began with one of the greats.

On October 2nd, it was my 20th birthday and the last thing I expected to hear was the news of a rock icon dying. It was towards the middle of the day when the news broke - Tom Petty was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest a his home in Malibu, California earlier that morning.

Petty was a hitmaker, who lived the rock n’ roll lifestyle in the classiest way a man could. Forming bands Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Traveling Wilburys, Mudcrutch, and all of his solo work. Born out of Petty’s career were hits like “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and “American Girl.” Petty will always be remembered as a great performer and one of the greatest rock musicians of all time. Rest in Peace, Tom Petty.