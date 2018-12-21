Remembering Lucas

:: 12.21.18

On December 18th, we tragically and suddenly lost a good friend of WERS, Lucas Flint.

Lucas was a student studying Visual Media Arts in the Class of 2020 here at Emerson College but has been with WERS since he started listening to The Playground at three years old.

At the age of 15, while he was attending Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Lucas started volunteering at the station for Live Music Week and other fundraisers. While it is normal to see listeners and Emerson students come in to volunteer, it's not as common to see a high school student here. He stuck with us ever since as well. Lucas' commitment to WERS was something truly special, and we looked forward to seeing him every time.

Lucas loved alternative and rock music, and it was always great to have seemingly endless conversations about it with him. He also had a strong admiration for movies, which is why he came to Emerson College in pursuit of a career in the film industry.

We send our condolences to the family in this troubling time.

A friend of the family set up a fundraiser to help alleviate the medical costs. You can donate here. 

Thank you for everything, Lucas.

