By Mica Kendall

From releasing 8 albums in the past 12 years to recently acquiring more than 531 million streams on their Grammy Award winning single off their latest album, Woodstock, Portugal. The Man has not ceased in climbing the ranks of popularity in the music industry.

The mesh of genres ranging from psychedelic pop, EDM, rock and roll, and a hint of funk makes Portugal. The Man’s live show a party that fits everyone’s musical preferences.

Ending their long national tour in Boston at Blue Banks Hill Pavilion, the crowd demographic was a varied mixture of both teenagers and middle aged fans, proving age does not matter when it comes to dancing the night away at a Portugal. The Man concert. Portugal. The Man’s set was 16 songs with a surprising mixture containing not only their new album, Woodstock, but also a few rock covers, and a homage to their older albums such as Evil Friends and In The Mountain In The Cloud.