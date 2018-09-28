Should we release an artist’s music after their death?

Michael Jackson. John Lennon. Queen. Marvin Gaye. These are just some of the musical legends that had their unpublished music released after their death.

Tom Petty’s album, An American Treasure, just recently was released. It includes some unpublished Petty songs, along with some of his greatest hits. This new album will have plenty of listeners wondering if it’s OK to publish the unreleased music of a dead artist.

There are certainly two opposing views on the subject.

Many people say publishing music posthumously is something amazing. So many talented artists’ lives were cut short, robbing the world of their genius and individualized way of creating music. It’s impossible to bring Buddy Holly, Aretha Franklin, or Elvis Presley back to life to perform more songs that we love.

But, what if there was a way to get close to that? What if there was a way that the world could still hear the stylings of their favorite artist?

Publishing unreleased music by dead artists is the closest we can get to keep these idols of ours alive. Artists often record music that needs to be cut from an album. Maybe they were saving a song for a future project.

But sometimes after recording and re-recording a song, the artist may choose not to release a song because they aren’t happy with it.

The alternative view is that these songs that went unreleased during an artists life were meant to be just that: unreleased.

The singers decided that these unpublished songs would stay hidden from the public because they either weren’t proud of them or didn’t like them or something entirely different. People who agree with this school of thought think it isn’t ethical to publish these songs after an artist’s death. It’s impossible to get permission from a dead artist to publish their music. Therefore, it’s not okay.

An optimist may say that the people who push to publish songs after the musician’s death are honoring the artist. They would say putting out the music is doing a favor for the grieving fans. However, it’s also possible that those involved with releasing post humorous music are looking for an extra buck. They would be exploiting the artist’s death for monetary gain.

It’s a difficult decision either way. Unfortunately, we can’t conjure the spirit of Tom Petty and ask how he feels about the unpublished music on his new album.

Everyone wants to hear more from their favorite singers after they’ve died, but is that OK? Maybe the best approach is to make sure the songs are representative of the artist and they had intentions to release them while alive. Of course, these cases rarely work out that perfectly.

There’s certainly a gray area involved in releasing unpublished music after a musician’s death. After hearing both sides, what do you think?