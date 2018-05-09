- By Cassandra Cloutier -



The most lovely season is finally here! No, not nice weather -- music festival season! Music festivals from an outside perspective may seem very daunting in contrast to a regular concert, especially if it's a multi-day festival. I had the same worries before I started going to music festivals too. So, in an attempt to make your first music festival experience as stress free and exciting as possible, here's the music festival survival guide I wish I had.

Buy your tickets far in advance!

If going to a music festival is a bucket list item that you've wanted to experience for a while, plan in advance so you can get early bird tickets. Most festivals will offer this ticket option. It will save you money in the long run! Just like other concerts, the ticket prices will go up the closer it gets to the event.

Go with a group of friends.

This one might seem a little self explanatory, but it really makes a massive difference. As someone who goes to many shows solo, and has been to music festivals by myself and with others for festivals especially the day is much more relaxing and enjoyable when you can be around friends because there's sometimes a lot of walking between stages, waiting between sets, etc. and it's always much more fun to experience the day (or days) with others!

Speaking of a lot of walking, wear comfortable shoes!

I truly cannot stress this point enough, I have made this mistake in the past, and trust me it does make it difficult to enjoy the day. Make sure your shoes offer enough support, keep your feet blister free, and you aren't afraid to get a little dirty because there will be dirt, and mud all over the area between the stages.

Only bring essentials in a small bag.

I've encountered many people who have brought multiple big bags to festivals and I assure you, it's never worth it. Not only will going through security be more frustrating, but carrying a heavy bag all day will become very draining since festivals usually last for the majority of a day.

The essentials!

What you really need to bring: water, water, water! Hydration at an event where you'll be outside in the heat all day is absolutely key and most festivals will have some kind of water refilling station so drink lots of water. Also, always remember sunscreen! In my experience, sunscreen tends to get overlooked. The outcome is never good, so make sure to apply some before you even get to the venue so it has time to work to its full effect.

Since festivals usually go well into the night, a sweatshirt or windbreaker is also a must and one that can easily tie around your waist is highly recommended. Although most venues will have these available when you get there, it may be helpful to bring a map of the venue with you. Do this just in case the festival runs out or you're unable to find one. Knowing where you are helps take away loads of unnecessary stress!

Check the set times and stage for your favorite, must see artists.

Nothing is worse than being super excited to see a certain band only to find out they played a hour before you got to the venue on a stage you couldn't find but luckily with just a little in advance planning, this is definitely avoidable.

Look at the stage set up in advance!

The sheer area covered by festivals might makes you a little nervous. A little tip I always plan for is finding a map of the stage on the festival's website a couple days before the event. Do this just to get a sense of the layout. So, when you arrive at the venue it won't seem as overwhelming because you'll already have a sense of where stages and vendors are located.

And there you have it! A few simple tips to keep in mind when planning for your first music festival. This will help you get the most excitement out of your adventure!