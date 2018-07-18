Music Team Memo: Metric, Judith Hill, and More Discoveries

“My physical form is in Jacksonville, but I feel like I mostly live on the internet.” - Yuno

This week on the WERS 7 O’clock News...

We rocked out to a new song from Metric, grooved along with Judith Hill, chillaxed with The Gloomies, and were introduced to Yuno. Keep reading to find out more about what the WERS Music staff has to say about the tracks you’ve just heard. Be sure to turn in every Tuesday at 7PM for more music discovery on WERS.

Dark Saturday - Metric

“Dark Saturday” is Metric’s first new release since their last album Pagans in Vegas in 2015. We are thrilled to have them back. Front woman Emily Haines has been far from complacent though. Last September she released a full-length solo album under Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton, titled Choir of the Mind.

This latest single has an edgy indie sound that reminds us of why we loved Metric in the first place. The band is currently on tour with the Smashing Pumpkins and will be playing TD Garden July 31.

On The Rocks - Judith Hill

This soulful new single from Judith Hill will have you grooving by the second chorus. You may recognize her voice from the fourth season of The Voice, her duet with Michael Jackson on the This Is It tour, or her the documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. She has sung backup for Stevie Wonder, worked with Josh Groban, and toured with John Legend. She was even Prince’s protégée. If this is the first time you’re hearing her name, trust that it won’t be the last.

Loops - The Gloomies

The Gloomies are a California based band with a chill indie surf pop sound. Singer-guitarist Andy Craig and drummer Chris Trombley make up the band. Their debut album “Romance” explores the darker, more sultry side of synth heavy indie pop. “Loops” has quite the catchy chorus and rhythm, making it hard not to nod along. This song makes a perfect addition to your summer chill out playlist.

Why For - Yuno

"Why For" is the first single off of Yuno’s debut EP, Moodies, and has the potential to be your new favorite song to angrily sing-scream at the sky. Yuno is a songwriter/producer based in Jacksonville who was discovered on Soundcloud and is a true DIY artist. Yuno creates all of his music by himself at home, self-producing and engineering, as well as playing all the instruments. He also shoots all of his own press photos, designs his album art, and directs his music videos. Yuno is going to be touring with Superorgansim. You can see them in Boston in at the Sinclair on the 11th of September.