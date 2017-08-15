Mattiel, The Dig, and More Music Discoveries

When a singer chooses their name from a line in Ulysses, they’ve set a high expectation for themselves. Ladan Hussein, formerly known as Al Spx, does not shy away from these expectations in her moody, ethereal music. Her past two albums have been described as a fusion of soul and gothic rock. Her warm voice reaches outside her music and takes the listener hold.

As she did on her last album, Hussein draws from current sociopolitical issues in her songwriting. “Wild Card” specifically talks about her mother’s desire to help a Somalian refugee. In a press release she stated that she noticed her mother calling people frantically when a man from Somalia, who had traveled halfway around the world to reach Canada, showed up in her family’s store. Her mother found the man a place to stay and drove to buy him food, even though he was a complete stranger, and Hussein was “astonished” by her selflessness and kept humming the line, which eventually became the chorus of this song: “I’ll be there for you. Don’t know why.”

Fool’s Paradise, Hussein’s third album, drops September 22. You can expect more of her warmth and moody mystery on it. Cold Specks will play Once Ballroom in Somerville on November 2nd, where you will be able to see this beautiful music live.