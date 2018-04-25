Mariami on Writing, Home, and Self-care: Secret Spotlight

- By Gabe Allanoff -

Mariami fuses urban soul, modern RnB, and Indo-European melody to create empowering music that comes straight from the heart. Her lyrics hit home, her voice heals you, and her vibe is invigorating. Mariami is an alumnus of Emerson College and a previous in-studio guest. Her 2017 album Vortex is full of silky, intimate anthems that intertwine acoustic and synthetic production with grace.

I sat down with her to talk about her various writing processes, her experience as a Georgian Immigrant in America, and her ardent cultivation of her uniquely versatile skillset.

Gabe Allanoff: How do you go about writing for other people as opposed to writing lyrics for yourself?

Mariami: Writing for myself was a process finding my voice and who I was in the world as an artist. When I sit down to write my story, those songs don’t really take much effort. If you think about it like a garden that you’ve been toiling. And every year, you fertilize it and give it sun, you just access that really fast. So, it’s always a certain vibe, it’s always a certain tone. In writing for others I am more empirical and pragmatic. Everything has perfect syllables and perfect arrangement, and I approach it in a way more linear way. Whereas with my stuff, I’m just kind of like alright sprits, what’s up today? What do I want to talk about?

GA: How has living in Brooklyn, compared to the various places you’ve lived, influenced your music if at all?

Mariami: I spent most of my developing years in NY, but when I went out to the west coast, I realized that I’m more of a sun, beach, and mountain person. I’ve been writing up in Vermont, and it’s crazy much clearer and freer I am up there. When my family first came to America, we moved to Brooklyn and we were immigrants. We came from the war. To me, New York still represents struggle. We got there and we didn’t know anybody. I didn't speak english. I started going to school in first grade and I was the new kid. So I have this connotation with New York of it being a challenging place.

GA: As someone who has lived almost their whole life in LA, I can very much hear that in your music. Where have you been on the west coast specifically?

Mariami: Malilbu, West Hollywood, and also Monte Nido. I was in the mountains in a gorgeous mid-modern home and I wrote my new single there. I’d just drive around and the songs would write themselves. That always to me is such a breath of fresh air.

It’s so much doper when the words fall in your lap. In New York, I was looking for them.

GA: That makes a lot of sense. Especially since I have spent a lot of time in Malibu, and since I write music myself, I totally know what you’re talking about. There’s something really special about LA. For me, I love driving around there at night, that’s where the ideas come from. You can’t not write a song. It’s just not up to you.