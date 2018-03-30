Live Music Week Spring 2018

Here at WERS, our mission is to bring you the best music, day in and day out, commercial free. Whether it’s alternative or indie, brand new or a vintage favorite – if it rocks, we’ll play it. We call this UnCommon Radio and starting April 7th, we’ll pull together as a community to raise the money needed to keep it strong for years to come.

Join us this Live Music Week for great music (full artist schedule coming soon), awesome prizes, and so much more. Giveaways include:

A trip to Iceland for the world renowned Iceland Airwaves Music Festival

Tickets to see Hamilton on its opening night in Boston

Boston Calling VIP tickets

Prescribed Vinyl A Summer of Vinyl from our friends at

Tickets to see Hall and Oats, Steely Dan, and Pixies courtesy of Live Nation

And so much more!

Support UnCommon Radio AND enter yourself to win all these prizes and more by becoming a sustaining member today.

Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win all our Live Music Week prizes! Join them today at the popular $10 a month level. Join now.

Want to make the biggest impact possible? Consider becoming an 889er! More information here.

No purchase necessary to enter any of our contests, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Full contest rules available here.

A very special thank you to our Live Music Week supporters: Iceland Naturally, Boston Calling, Prescribed Vinyl, Live Nation, Peabody Essex Museum, Coolidge Corner Theatre, and Blaze Pizza.