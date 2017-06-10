Live Music Week is Coming
Live Music Week starts Saturday, October 14th
All of the students and staff here at WERS couldn’t be more excited. With more than 25 live acts planning to visit our studios and tons of great prizes in store – this Live Music Week should be bigger and better than ever before! But we need your help to make it a success. Want to get involved? Here’s how…
Join us as a sustaining member at the popular $10 a month level today and know that your monthly donations make a big difference all year long. Sustaining members are automatically entered to win all our Live Music Week prizes (including the fantastic Costa Rica vacation!) and gives you access to exclusive WERS ticket giveaways, too! Become a sustainer today.
Other Live Music Week prizes you’ll be entered to win when you become a sustaining member today:
- Take a vacation to London and enjoy two tickets to the theatre in the historic West End
- Attend your dream concert anywhere in the continental US
- Have hand-picked vinyl delivered straight to your house each month for a year
Listener support is what makes our dedication to the music and programs you love possible. It also means you can expect great music, new discoveries, and intelligent commentary all without commercial interruption. Thank you!
