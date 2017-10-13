Live Music Week Kicks Off
WERS serves a diverse and devoted audience with intriguing playlists handpicked by music lovers like you – not algorithms and with absolutely no input from corporate executives or big name advertisers.
And because we love music just as much as you, we make sure to throw in plenty of rarely heard recordings and special performances from our Live Mix studio, creating a space where independent music can thrive. But here’s the thing – we can’t do it without your help.
That’s why all week, we’re coming to you asking for your support of the music and programs you love. And today, when you become a sustaining member we’ll say thank you with a $25 gift card to Starbucks. Just for signing up! It’s that easy. Become a sustainer today.
Not only that, but we’re saying thank you to our entire community by filling our airwaves with tons of live music. You’ll hear tracks recorded from right here in our studio and around the world. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and none of it would be possible without listener support. Pledge your support today by becoming a sustaining member. Donate now.
No purchase necessary to enter, but we hope you'll support WERS.