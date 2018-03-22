JD McPherson’s Lasting Legacy with UNDIVIDED HEART & SOUL

Such a rich background makes McPherson a powerhouse in his own right. He seems to create music with a deep knowledge and understanding of the origins of rock and roll. UNDIVIDED HEART & SOUL is commanded by his vocal energy, especially in tracks like “LUCKY PENNY.” This popular track leaves a certain mischievous outlaw impression, reminiscent of George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.” McPherson’s blues influence is noticeable here, with an underlying piano aggressively driving the beat long. The album is certainly one to listen to sequentially, as it seamlessly glides between its various tones. “JUBILEE” brings an unexpected, but undeniably authentic vulnerability near the end of the project. It serves as an excellent winding down for the album’s final ‘act’, with the following two tracks bringing more personal and romantic lyrics to the mix.