Imagine Dragons Tickets Giveaway

When you tune in to WERS, you expect the best new music.

But it’s always fun to sing along to an old favorite. That's part of the fun of an independent station - we're able to play a little bit of everything just because we can. It's also why this September we’re giving away a WERS concert experience package to a longtime favorite of ours - Imagine Dragons!

This WERS concert experience comes complete with

Behind the scenes tour of WERS

Dinner downtown at the brand new Explorateur

AND a pair of tickets to see the show!

Want to get in on the fun?

Make a sustaining donation in support of the music and programs you love today and be automatically entered to win!

Already a sustaining member? Then you're already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all our amazing prizes - including this one! Join them today at the popular $10/month level. Give now.