Live Music Week is quickly coming to a close, and so far we have been blown away by the support of listeners like you who have stepped up and pledged to keep UnCommon Radio on the air for years to come. Now it’s your turn, and here’s the best part – your donation automatically enters you to win a trip to Iceland!

Here’s how it works: make a donation before 7PM tonight (4/13) in support of the music and programs you love and you’ll be automatically entered to win a trip to Iceland. Then, be sure to tune in at 7PM when we announce our winner on-air. And who knows – it could be you!

Our winner will be treated to:

Round-trip airfare for two, straight from Boston to Reykjavik

A three night stay at Hotel Nordica

Free access to their world famous thermal pools

Two tickets to the Iceland Airwaves music festival

And more!

Members of the WERS crew went out to see the Airwaves music festival last year, and they haven’t stopped talking about it since… (Don’t believe us, check out their vlogs) But to sum things up, Iceland is beautiful and the city of Reykjavik throws one of the best music parties in the world.

Enter to win by making your donation today. Every penny supports UnCommon Radio and makes you a part of the WERS family!

Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including everything we have tucked away for Live Music Week. Join them today at the popular $10 a month level. Join now.

Want to make the biggest impact possible? Consider becoming an 889er! More information here.

No purchase necessary to enter but we hope you’ll support WERS. Full contest rules available here.