Member news :: 10.19.18
As a public radio station, we have the freedom to play what we want, and that’s what allows us be the only A Cappella radio program in Boston, play songs for the young and young-at heart on the Playground, bring you the new American Jewish songbook of Chagigah, and to be Boston’s home for Broadway and Beyond. We don’t stop with one type of music, instead we reach out and discover new groups, musicals, and more.

Think about how important is for a public radio station like WERS to keeping unique music a part of our life here in Boston. Your donation to WERS ensures that the specialty weekend programming you love will always have a home on the air.

Support the unique weekend shows that you love by donating today! Plus, when you give right now you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton, An American Musical before it leaves Boston for good.

DONATE NOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN.

Think of yourself as a weekend super fan? Show your love for WERS by making a minimum donation of $2,500 in support of the programs you love and automatically receive a special thank you gift. The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein returns to the Emerson’s very own Colonial Theater just in time for the holidays; members who donate at the $2,500 level will receive opening night tickets to see Cinderella on December 18th. It will be a fresh new take on the beloved tale. We will also be throwing in dinner at a nearby restaurant  and a private backstage restoration tour. Learn all about the updates and renovations that took place in order to restore the Colonial Theater to its prior glory and see for yourself the luxurious details up close and personal. Tours like this are not available to the public, and have been very generously donated to Standing Room Only by the Ambassador Theater Group.

Tickets and tours are limited, so if you’re interested in going behind the scenes at the Colonial Theater, then support weekend programming right now with your minimum donation of $2,500. Give now. 

No purchase necessary to enter any of our contests, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Contest rules here.

By Nicole Bae | 10.19.18

CONNECT WITH WERS