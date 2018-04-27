WERS Discovery Playlist to Help you Focus
- By Cassandra Cloutier -
Nobody likes deadlines, and it's tough to gain focus in silence or with crazy music.
BUT, to make studying and getting work done a little more manageable, here’s a playlist of songs to check out if you’re in need of some extra help getting your focus on, without being too distracted by repetitive lyrics, these tunes are definitely worth a listen!
--
J’admets - The Orange Drop
Nothing Is Something Worth Doing - Shpongle
Lost Dreamers - Mutual Benefit
L.S.D. - Hallucinogen
Mystical Experiences - The Infinity Project
Tidal Otherness - Ozric Tentacles
Pulsating Reality - MantisMash
Sacred Sands - Allah-Las
League For Spiritual Discovery - Liquid Sound Company
Cosmic Manhunt - Eternal Tapestry
Zero Degrees - Shulman
Light Ocean Blue - Entheogenic
Point of Departure - The Future Sound of London
Midnight - Luxury Elite
How Did I Get Here - ODESZA
Surfing the Wave - Phil Gerus
Endless Nights - Sand Circles
Alchemie Dub - Bluetech
Enter the Seed - Plantrae
The Stones Are Not Too Busy - Solar Fields