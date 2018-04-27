WERS Discovery Playlist to Help you Focus

- By Cassandra Cloutier -

Nobody likes deadlines, and it's tough to gain focus in silence or with crazy music.

BUT, to make studying and getting work done a little more manageable, here’s a playlist of songs to check out if you’re in need of some extra help getting your focus on, without being too distracted by repetitive lyrics, these tunes are definitely worth a listen!

J’admets - The Orange Drop

Nothing Is Something Worth Doing - Shpongle

Lost Dreamers - Mutual Benefit

L.S.D. - Hallucinogen

Mystical Experiences - The Infinity Project

Tidal Otherness - Ozric Tentacles

Pulsating Reality - MantisMash

Sacred Sands - Allah-Las

League For Spiritual Discovery - Liquid Sound Company

Cosmic Manhunt - Eternal Tapestry

Zero Degrees - Shulman

Light Ocean Blue - Entheogenic

Point of Departure - The Future Sound of London

Midnight - Luxury Elite

How Did I Get Here - ODESZA

Surfing the Wave - Phil Gerus

Endless Nights - Sand Circles

Alchemie Dub - Bluetech

Enter the Seed - Plantrae

The Stones Are Not Too Busy - Solar Fields