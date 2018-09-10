Winding Down Summer with First Aid Kit at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Beams of light shone into the audience as cheers went up and First Aid Kit greeted the crowd.

The sisters, Klara and Johanna Söderberg, wore corresponding outfits. Johanna was in a houndstooth dress that matched Klara's blouse. The Swedish duo began with a low-key song, “Distant Star,” that showed off the pair’s powerful harmonies. Meanwhile, hypnotizing celestial visuals were projected behind them.

The projection turned into a heartwarming slideshow of the sisters growing up together as the pair launched into “Master Pretender” -- a song about growing up and how “life sucks sometimes,” as Klara put it. The audience was on their feet as the tone shifted and the band began “You Are the Problem Here” -- a protest song the two penned about sexism. Unlike their other tracks, there was nothing sweet about the seething, profanity-laced punk track. Upon finishing, Klara addressed the audience, saying “We sincerely wish we didn’t have to write that song.” The crowd cheered their support.