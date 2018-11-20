Starting on Giving Tuesday (11/27) and up until the 11:59:59PM on New Years Eve, WERS is partnering with Rosie’s Place to double the impact of your holiday donation.

That’s right – one gift, double the impact. That’s our holiday tradition here at WERS.

Here’s how it works: for every $500 raised during our annual Community Service Fundraiser starting Giving Tuesday, we will “play” it forward and donate one hour of service to Rosie’s Place–the nation’s first ever shelter for poor and homeless women.