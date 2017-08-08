Curtis Harding, Japanese Breakfast, and More Music Discoveries

You wouldn't know it from just listening to "On and On," Curtis Harding's first new track since his 2014 debut album, but the Atlanta based artist is more closely affiliated with the Black Lips and lo-fi record label Burger Records than modern R&B and soul artists such as Leon Bridges. Harding has also worked as a back up singer for Cee Lo Green and sang in choirs throughout his life, but said that he has always felt like a solo artist and coined the sound of his music as "sloppin' soul" because he has taken sounds he hears in different places and combined it with soul music.

The bones of his first effort are very apparent here; the horns and foot-stomping beats that are hallmarks of 60s and 70s music make an appearance on this soulful track and Harding certainly shows off his vocal range as well. When Harding spoke about the single he said it was written about "the cosmic wave that won't let anyone or anything stop you. We all have purpose and I believe once you know yours it's harder to give up." It's a good change of pace to see a positive and inspiring message go along with an equally positive and addictive song.

As of now, Harding has not released any plans for a new album and he is only touring in Europe for a few months in winter, but we can hope for new music and a US tour from him soon.