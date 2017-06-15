}

Win a Trip to Costa Rica!

:: 09.30.17

Whether you’re interested in hiking, surfing, fishing, or just laying on the beach – Costa Rica is the perfect place for you to spend some time escaping it all. And lucky for you, WERS is hooking up one lucky listener with everything you need to enjoy paradise.

Here’s how it works: make a donation supporting the independent music and programs you love and be automatically entered to win. Then, be sure to tune in at 7PM on October 20th when we announce our winner on-air. And who knows – it could be you!

"Expect Costa Rica" banner with flowers for Live Music Week. #ExpectIndependence
"Expect Costa Rica" banner with flowers for Live Music Week. #ExpectIndependence

Our winner will be treated to a five night stay, roundtrip airfare, concierge booking and more – this is going to be a vacation you’ll never forget. So don’t wait – make your gift to WERS today.

DONATE NOW

Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including everything we have tucked away for Live Music Week. Join them today at the popular $10 a month level. Become a sustainer.

No purchase necessary to enter, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Full contest rules available here.

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

Cloves Interview & Performance at WERS
Phantom of the Opera LIVE on Standing Room Only
Milagres LIVE In Studio
Yann Tiersen LIVE In Studio Performing “In Our Minds”
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
DISPATCH in the Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS