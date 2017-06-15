Win a Trip to Costa Rica!
Whether you’re interested in hiking, surfing, fishing, or just laying on the beach – Costa Rica is the perfect place for you to spend some time escaping it all. And lucky for you, WERS is hooking up one lucky listener with everything you need to enjoy paradise.
Here’s how it works: make a donation supporting the independent music and programs you love and be automatically entered to win. Then, be sure to tune in at 7PM on October 20th when we announce our winner on-air. And who knows – it could be you!
Our winner will be treated to a five night stay, roundtrip airfare, concierge booking and more – this is going to be a vacation you’ll never forget. So don’t wait – make your gift to WERS today.
DONATE NOW
Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including everything we have tucked away for Live Music Week. Join them today at the popular $10 a month level. Become a sustainer.