Collaborations That Should Happen, But Never Will

- Simon Luedtke -

Everybody dreams of seeing their favorite artists come together to make something new. Even if they don’t entirely make sense, we can’t help but wonder just how great it would be to combine the voice of our top singer with the strings of our top guitarist. Better yet, the instrumentation of our number one band with the lyrics of our number one songwriter. Some of these dreams can never be, whether the bands are inactive, or are separated by genre or country. Nevertheless, these are some of my picks for five collaborations we want to see.

1. Lake Street Dive and Stoop Kids

This is a stretch, to be sure, as the bands are in wildly different places in their careers. Stoop Kids has three short albums under their belt and are just beginning to take hold of a niche listening group. Lake Street Dive, on the other hand, just released their fourth full length album and enjoying a wide appeal to critics and listeners alike. Lake Street Dive is led with might by Rachael Price, the band’s lead singer. Her voice is a guide through the band’s blended exploration of southern rock and indie pop. Known almost as well for their covers, the group possesses a unique talent for recompositions and bringing swinging soul into often forgotten classics. Active since the early 2000s, they have gathered a sizable following for their unique presence in the music community.

Stoop Kids is, to put it bluntly, wonderfully wacky. The quintet has delved into just about everything from hip-hop to doo-wop to surf rock in their discography. In their track “17:35,” one of their more well known pieces, the listener is met with this aggressive uniqueness. There is no denying the level of their energy nor the rawness of their musicianship. These boys have got whatever they’re doing made in the shade. Joining up with a more weathered and tonally focused group like Lake Street Dive would certainly be an experiment. Who knows what direction it could go. But you can’t listen to Side Pony (2016) and Already Out of Time (2015) and not tell me something clicks.

2. Sharon Jones and Mayer Hawthorne

Can you imagine? One of the brightest legends in the world of modern soul at long last doing a full collaborative project with one of the silkiest, smoothest voices in the industry? Unheard of. Sharon Jones' last album after her death, Soul of a Woman (2017) was one of the greatest of that year. She and the Dap-Kings started making music in the 1970s and certainly show no signs of slowing. Every album since 2000 has been a grander venture than the last. Jones’ voice alone can turn an audience into a choir. The backing of the punchy grooves that the Dap-Kings lay down seal the deal. The group never ceases to bring a smile to my face.

Mayer Hawthorne certainly holds less gravity than that of Sharon Jones, but his name does bring a certain playfulness. The blue-eyed soul artist has consistently composed some of the corniest, sexiest and most hilariously earnest tracks on love that I have ever heard. From “Get You Back” to “A Strange Arrangement,” the passion is there and the falsetto is flawless. Hawthorne can do no wrong in his soulful aspirations because he keeps us grinning. Even the ballads have a warmth and vitality to them that tug at the heartstrings almost gleefully. I can think of no better pair than to match Hawthorne up with Jones. I can’t imagine what would come of it, whether the two would cover an entire collection of James Brown or produce a whole lamentation of past lovers. All I know is I want to be there when it happens.