- By Sam Reynolds -

Coldplay has never been “the best band”. They’ve never tampered with the artistic range or bold experimental instincts of Radiohead. They’ve never held the (at times) convincing self-importance of U2, or even dared to attempt something as shamelessly brash or theatrical as Muse. Compared to their contemporaries, Chris Martin & co. have always come off as that goofy, bashful kid who is just happy to be at the party; Their optimism and unassuming tendencies are endearing at best, but quickly prove tiresome if you try to dig for anything deeper.

At the beginning of 2008, everyone - especially Coldplay themselves - seemed painfully aware of this. The band’s 2005 album, X&Y, was a commercial mammoth: debuting at #1 on the US charts and having since gone 3x platinum.

Yet - the album was also considered a critical failure. As Martin’s formulaic song structure and whimsically vague lyrics had finally hit the ceiling of acceptable after two previously well-received outings. Although 2008 saw Coldplay poised to become the biggest rock band in the world, they were also looking for a change... Something to prove their artistic worth and undeniable staying power.

So they did what any band does to stretch out creatively:

Coldplay got weird.

The band was then adopted by legendary producer Brian Eno, who helped the aforementioned U2 hit an artistic peak with albums like Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby.

They traveled around the world, chanted in Spanish cathedrals and even hired a hypnotist. With the help of the notoriously unconventional Eno, Martin ditched familiar song structure in favor or sprawling sounds and hidden tracks. The band ventured from their signature soft-rock instrumentals for a more global aesthetic: deploying santoors, church organs, handclaps, and huge string sections instead of conventional piano and guitar.

On paper, it would seem as though Coldplay was crafting their Pet Sounds or Sgt. Pepper. In reality, they never truly abandoned the safer tendencies to make anything so bold. However, their ambition did result in their weirdest and most colorful record. One that boasts moments of undeniable beauty and idealism.

Viva la Vida or Death and all his Friends will most likely be remembered for its commercial success.

Everyone and their parents know the title track. The single "Viva la Vida" has sold over 7 million copies worldwide. It was inescapable anywhere music was playing for years after its initial release. And honestly, the song’s success is still to be admired. It’s instantly memorable string-section and lyrical references to Christianity don’t necessarily make for a likely radio-hit.

The song remains one of the more out-of-left-field pop culture dominators to come out over the past decade. Martin’s lyrics offered something more intriguing than the average love or heartbreak anthem. The song is still known as a songwriting peak by fans and critics alike. But beyond the smash hit, Viva la Vida or Death and all his Friends features memorable material that defy the album’s overwhelming commercialism. With Eno at the helm, Coldplay created music that was more layered and distinct.