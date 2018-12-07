Win Cinderella Opening Night Tickets at Emerson’s Colonial Theater

The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein returns to the Emerson’s very own Colonial Theater just in time for the holidays.

Donate to WERS today, and you will be entered to win opening night tickets to see Cinderella on December 18th.

It will be a fresh new take on the beloved tale. We will also be throwing in dinner at a nearby restaurant, and a private backstage restoration tour of the theater. Learn all about the updates and renovations that took place in order to restore the Colonial Theater to its prior glory and see for yourself the luxurious details up close and personal. Tours like this are not available to the public, and have been very generously donated to Standing Room Only by the Ambassador Theater Group.

We're giving away two of these grand prizes -- Saturday 12/8 and Sunday 12/9 at 4PM, so enter now before it's too late!

No purchase necessary to enter any of our contests, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Contest rules here.