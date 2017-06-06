Bully, Future Islands, and More Music Discoveries

Jillette Johnson is an American singer-songwriter and musician from New York City. Johnson grew up in NYC and started playing piano and writing music before the age of ten. She started playing live venues in NYC at the age of twelve. Jillette auditioned for The Voice on NBC but turned down the offer to appear on the show so she could focus all of her effort toward her career and her music.

Johnston’s latest musical effort, All I Ever See in You Is Me, was produced by Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, who has worked with Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton. The album was recorded in Nashville at RCA Studio A, the same place where Dolly Parton recorded “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the same three-hour span.

As told to PopMatters, All I Ever See in You Is Me, is about “growing into my own voice. It’s sparse and loose and there’s nowhere for me to hide. I talk about relating to my family, navigating relationships, and realizing my worth. And it all centers around my home, which is at the piano.” “Love is Blind” is about Jilette’s move from New York to Nashville, getting out of a relationship, and starting all over again. Her milky, yet strong voice conveys the story of letting go to receive the good of the future.