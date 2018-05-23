The Boston Calling Playlist
- By Cassandra Cloutier -
Boston Calling is right around the corner, which means it’s time to get excited and start listening to the artists! So without further ado, here is the ultimate playlist to get ready for Boston Calling:
The Killers:
Mr. Brightside
Somebody Told Me
When You Were Young
Run For Cover
The Man
The National
Empire Line
Don’t Swallow the Cap
Slow Show
Day I Die
Guilty Party
Paramore
Misery Business
That’s What You Get
Still Into You
Hard Times
Portugal. The Man
Feel It Still
Purple Yellow Red and Blue
People Say
So Young
So American
Maggie Rogers
Alaska
On + Off
Split Stones
Dog Years
Better
Perfume Genius
Otherside
Queen
Normal Song
Slip Away
Die 4 You
Jack White
Lazaretto
Another Way to Die
Over and Over and Over
Connected By Love
Corporation
Queens of the Stone Age
No One Knows
The Way You Used to Do
I Sat By The Ocean
Feet Don’t Fail Me
If I Had A Tail
St. Vincent
Digital Witness
Cruel
New York
Who
Rosyln
Masseduction
Manchester Orchestra
I Can Feel a Hot One
The Gold
No Hard Feelings
Simple Math
The Alien
Belly
Might Not
Ballerina
Consuela
Frozen Water
Maintain
Shiny One
Fleet Foxes
Mykonos
White Winter Hymnal
Fool’s Errand
Helplessness Blues
If You Need To, Keep Time On Me
The Decemberists
Don’t Carry It All
The Crane Wife 3
Severed
Here I Dreamt I Was an Architect
We All Die Young
Alvvays
Archie, Marry Me
Dreams Tonite
Adult Diversion
Party Police
Plimsoll Punks - Alvvays