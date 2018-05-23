}

The Boston Calling Playlist

From the Booth :: 05.23.18
bc_playlist-01

- By Cassandra Cloutier -

Boston Calling is right around the corner, which means it’s time to get excited and start listening to the artists! So without further ado, here is the ultimate playlist to get ready for Boston Calling:

The Killers:

Mr. Brightside

Somebody Told Me

When You Were Young

Run For Cover 

The Man

The National

Empire Line

Don’t Swallow the Cap 

Slow Show 

Day I Die 

Guilty Party

Paramore

Misery Business 

That’s What You Get 

Still Into You 

Hard Times 

Portugal. The Man

Feel It Still

Purple Yellow Red and Blue

People Say

So Young

So American

Maggie Rogers

Alaska 

On + Off 

Split Stones

Dog Years

Better

Perfume Genius

Otherside

Queen 

Normal Song

Slip Away

Die 4 You

Jack White

Lazaretto 

Another Way to Die

Over and Over and Over

Connected By Love

Corporation

Queens of the Stone Age

No One Knows

The Way You Used to Do 

I Sat By The Ocean

Feet Don’t Fail Me

If I Had A Tail

St. Vincent

Digital Witness

Cruel

New York 

Who 

Rosyln

Masseduction

Manchester Orchestra

I Can Feel a Hot One

The Gold

No Hard Feelings

Simple Math

The Alien

Belly

Might Not

Ballerina 

Consuela

Frozen Water

Maintain

Shiny One

Fleet Foxes

Mykonos

White Winter Hymnal

Fool’s Errand

Helplessness Blues

If You Need To, Keep Time On Me

The Decemberists

Don’t Carry It All

The Crane Wife 3

Severed 

Here I Dreamt I Was an Architect

We All Die Young

Alvvays

Archie, Marry Me

Dreams Tonite

Adult Diversion

Party Police

Plimsoll Punks - Alvvays

From the Booth
