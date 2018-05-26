Boston Calling 2018: Friday Recap

The day started with smaller bands This is the Kit and Charly Bliss taking the red and blue stages respectively.

They faced a huge crowd of fans who were relieved to get some great live music after waiting in the long lines.

Right as Big Thief was ending with a killer guitar solo on the Green Stage, I staked my claim in front of the red stage for Perfume Genius. The guitar solo ended and I suddenly felt a rush of hundreds of people making their way for the dramatic opening of Perfume Genius’ set. As Mike Hadreas (Perfume Genius’ real name) was wrapping himself on the microphone cable, a beach ball started its way around the crowd, which later hit me in the head. But it’s alright.

Then, as the sun was starting it’s descent below the horizon, Maggie Rogers comes out with a bright sun smack dab in the middle on her shirt with a slow and airy intro to “On + Off.”