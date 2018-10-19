Boston is a fantastic city to be a music lover in - with first-rate venues bringing through the hottest touring acts. But sometimes the diamonds in the rough get overlooked. But not here at WERS.

WERS champions Boston’s music community, as only an independent, public radio station can - highlighting local acts during Live Music Week and on Wicked Local Wednesday – which is to say nothing of all the Boston talent in our day-to-day playlist. Bringing you artists like Buffalo Tom and Air Traffic Controller day in and day out is something other stations just don’t do. We do, but we can’t keep it going without your help.

Become a sustaining member today between 10AM and 2PM, and you’ll be entered to win VIP tickets to see Lake Street Dive on November 17th at the Wang Theater! We’ll even throw in a $100 gift card for dinner, a copy of their latest album, and a 3-speed portable turntable.

In honor of music discovery, you’ll also be entered to win a Year of Live Music. We’ll be sending two lucky winners to one concert a month for the entire year in 2019! Including tickets to see a whole bunch of great shows and Boston Calling, this is something you won’t want to miss. Drawings happen at 10AM and again at 7PM. Don’t miss out. Donate now!

Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including everything else we have tucked away for Live Music Week. Join them today at the popular $10 a month level. Join now.

Want to make the biggest impact possible? Consider becoming an 889er! More information here.

No purchase necessary to enter any of our contests, but we hope you’ll support WERS. Contest rules here.