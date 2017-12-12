Boston Music Awards Recap

By Erin Jean Hussey

2017 has been another great year for Boston music, and it was represented well at the House of Blues for the Boston Music Awards. This year, the event featured many local artist performances, leaving the full awards for the last portion of the night. Notable performances included Sidney Gish, Latrell James, Bad Rabbits, Weakened Friends, Camino 84, Carissa Johnson, and no hope/no harm.

The awards featured a multitude of previous 2016 winners, such as PVRIS, who scored two spots again for Artist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year, with “Heaven”. Other returning winners were Cousin Stizz, The Ballroom Thieves, Bearstronaut, Ruby Rose Fox, Julie Rhodes, The Silks, and Bad Rabbits.

In their efforts to honor professionals in the Boston music industry, the awards created the category of Music Photographer of the Year several years ago. In honor of the late Eddy Leiva, the award was re-named this year to The Eddy Leiva Music Photographer of the Year Award. Eddy Leiva was a beloved and passionate Boston music photographer, who passed away suddenly this month at the age of 35. As a further respected Vanyaland photographer, he had earned a Boston Music Award nomination for this year’s photography award. Natasha Moustache was the first ever recipient Eddy Leiva Photographer of the Year award for her nightlife, music, and event freelance work. Continuing to honor local industry professionals, Live Production Engineer of the Year went to Brendon Downey, and Studio Producer of the Year went to Janos Fulop (The Arcitype) for the second year in a row. Lastly, Vanyaland went on to win their third consecutive award for best Music Blog.

Congrats to all the winners, and nominees. Check out the full list of 2017 winners below:

Artist of the Year: PVRIS

New Artist of the Year: Carissa Johnson

Unsigned Artist of the Year: Weakened Friends

Album of the Year: STL GLD, Torch Song

Song of the Year: PVRIS, “Heaven”

Music Video of the Year: Joyner Lucas, “Just Like You”

Music Video of the Year (Unsigned Artist): STL GLD feat. Dutch ReBelle, Tigerman WOAH, Julie Rhodes, “Feels Like Home”

Live Artist of the Year: Cousin Stizz

Alternative/Indie Artist of the Year: Palehound

Americana Artist of the Year: Julie Rhodes

Blues Artist of the Year: The Silks

Country Artist of the Year: Ashley Jordan

DJ of the Year: SuperSmashBroz

Electronic Artist of the Year: Bearstronaut

Folk Artist of the Year: The Ballroom Thieves

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Cousin Stizz

International Artist of the Year: Dub Apocalypse

Jazz Artist of the Year: Esperanza Spalding

Metal Artist of the Year: Converge

Pop Artist of the Year: PVRIS

Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year: Nice Guys

R&B Artist of the Year: Bad Rabbits

Rock Artist of the Year: Animal Flag

Singer-Songwriter of the Year: Ruby Rose Fox

Female Vocalist of the Year: Julie Rhodes

Male Vocalist of the Year: Fredua Boakye (Bad Rabbits)

Session Musician of the Year: Jonathan Ulman

Live Production Engineer of the Year: Brendon Downey

Studio Producer of the Year: Janos Fulop (The Arcitype)

The Eddy Leiva Music Photographer of the Year: Natasha Moustache

Music Promoter of the Year: Jason Trefts, Illegally Blind

Live Music Venue of the Year: The Sinclair

Intimate Live Music Venue of the Year: Lizard Lounge

Music Night of the Year: Emo Night at The Sinclair

Live Ongoing Residency of the Year: Downbeat Mondays at The Sinclair with Matthew Stubbs and the Antiguas

Music Blog of the Year: Vanyaland

617 Session Winner: no hope/no harm