Boston Music Awards Recap
By Erin Jean Hussey
2017 has been another great year for Boston music, and it was represented well at the House of Blues for the Boston Music Awards. This year, the event featured many local artist performances, leaving the full awards for the last portion of the night. Notable performances included Sidney Gish, Latrell James, Bad Rabbits, Weakened Friends, Camino 84, Carissa Johnson, and no hope/no harm.
The awards featured a multitude of previous 2016 winners, such as PVRIS, who scored two spots again for Artist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year, with “Heaven”. Other returning winners were Cousin Stizz, The Ballroom Thieves, Bearstronaut, Ruby Rose Fox, Julie Rhodes, The Silks, and Bad Rabbits.
In their efforts to honor professionals in the Boston music industry, the awards created the category of Music Photographer of the Year several years ago. In honor of the late Eddy Leiva, the award was re-named this year to The Eddy Leiva Music Photographer of the Year Award. Eddy Leiva was a beloved and passionate Boston music photographer, who passed away suddenly this month at the age of 35. As a further respected Vanyaland photographer, he had earned a Boston Music Award nomination for this year’s photography award. Natasha Moustache was the first ever recipient Eddy Leiva Photographer of the Year award for her nightlife, music, and event freelance work. Continuing to honor local industry professionals, Live Production Engineer of the Year went to Brendon Downey, and Studio Producer of the Year went to Janos Fulop (The Arcitype) for the second year in a row. Lastly, Vanyaland went on to win their third consecutive award for best Music Blog.
Congrats to all the winners, and nominees. Check out the full list of 2017 winners below:
Artist of the Year: PVRIS
New Artist of the Year: Carissa Johnson
Unsigned Artist of the Year: Weakened Friends
Album of the Year: STL GLD, Torch Song
Song of the Year: PVRIS, “Heaven”
Music Video of the Year: Joyner Lucas, “Just Like You”
Music Video of the Year (Unsigned Artist): STL GLD feat. Dutch ReBelle, Tigerman WOAH, Julie Rhodes, “Feels Like Home”
Live Artist of the Year: Cousin Stizz
Alternative/Indie Artist of the Year: Palehound
Americana Artist of the Year: Julie Rhodes
Blues Artist of the Year: The Silks
Country Artist of the Year: Ashley Jordan
DJ of the Year: SuperSmashBroz
Electronic Artist of the Year: Bearstronaut
Folk Artist of the Year: The Ballroom Thieves
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Cousin Stizz
International Artist of the Year: Dub Apocalypse
Jazz Artist of the Year: Esperanza Spalding
Metal Artist of the Year: Converge
Pop Artist of the Year: PVRIS
Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year: Nice Guys
R&B Artist of the Year: Bad Rabbits
Rock Artist of the Year: Animal Flag
Singer-Songwriter of the Year: Ruby Rose Fox
Female Vocalist of the Year: Julie Rhodes
Male Vocalist of the Year: Fredua Boakye (Bad Rabbits)
Session Musician of the Year: Jonathan Ulman
Live Production Engineer of the Year: Brendon Downey
Studio Producer of the Year: Janos Fulop (The Arcitype)
The Eddy Leiva Music Photographer of the Year: Natasha Moustache
Music Promoter of the Year: Jason Trefts, Illegally Blind
Live Music Venue of the Year: The Sinclair
Intimate Live Music Venue of the Year: Lizard Lounge
Music Night of the Year: Emo Night at The Sinclair
Live Ongoing Residency of the Year: Downbeat Mondays at The Sinclair with Matthew Stubbs and the Antiguas
Music Blog of the Year: Vanyaland
617 Session Winner: no hope/no harm