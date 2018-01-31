Big Head Todd Rocks the Wilbur

- By Emily Harrison -

Prior to attending the Big Head Todd and The Monsters show on January 28, 2018, I had little knowledge of the band: I had never been to one of their concerts, and if you had asked me to name any of the band members besides the frontman, Todd Parker Mohr, I couldn’t tell you.

Before I even started talking to some of the audience members, I noticed that I was the only one with a red “X” on my hand, indicating that I’m under 21. Most of the crowd was in their late 30’s and early 40’s and even some looked like they were heading into their mid 60’s. Needless to say, I felt a little out of place at first. That quickly changed when I started talking to some of the fans in the crowd.

Everyone kept it very casual,

in their personality and their outfit choice for the night. I also noticed that the majority of the audience was wearing some sort of flannel shirt with jeans. That is probably the most “hicksville” I will ever see Boston as. But, I was not surprised because the Big Head Todd originates from Colorado and does most of their touring in the mountain states (Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico.)

They opened the night with Roomful of Mirrors off of their latest studio album “New World Arisin’” which was released at the end of 2017.

A crowd favorite was Bittersweet: almost everyone knew every single word to that song. They could have easily taken over the song for Todd, and he even took a step back from the microphone to let the crowd sing the first line of the chorus, which they loved.

Front man, Todd Park Mohr, and his band mates were having so much fun up on stage. They played their hearts out that night. Mohr had sweat glistening off of his forehead after the first song, and it never disappeared. His vocals were never off pitch: an essential quality of a performer. I didn’t even hear a wrong note during his many guitar riffs. I think if anything, people go to hear him play guitar. It is amazing what skill he has and how each riff sounds so different from each other.

It was very apparent that Big Head Todd has a smaller, yet very strong following.

Many have seen their shows multiple times and some even travel around the country just to see them. While they may not be flashy performers, they know how to please a crowd. There was a sea of smiles throughout the entire concert and lots of whistling and cheering after every song.

The band ended the night, but no one in the crowd moved an inch. I think that they all expected an encore, and they weren’t let down. Big Head Todd reappeared and finished the night off with Glow and Dirty Juice.

It was a great concert and with lots of energy from the crowd, it made my first experience a great one.