When you tune in to WERS, you’re guaranteed to hear new music every day.

But it’s still fun to play those artists that we’ve been listening to for years. That's part of the fun of an independent station - we're able to play a little bit of everything just because we can. It's also why this September we’re giving away what we call the Best Weekend Ever- with tickets to see Florence + the Machine and Death Cab for Cutie!

The Best Weekend Ever includes:

A pair of tickets to see Florence + the Machine at TD Garden on Friday, October 12th

A pair of tickets to see Death Cab for Cutie at the Wang Theater on Sunday, October 14th

Want to get in on the fun?

Make a sustaining donation in support of the music and programs you love today and be automatically entered to win!

Already a sustaining member? Then you're already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all our amazing prizes - including this one! Join them today at the popular $10/month level. Give now.

No purchase necessary to win, but we hope you'll support WERS. Full contest rules available here.