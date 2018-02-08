Guide to Having the Best Concert Experience

- By Cassandra Cloutier -

For most of my life, I’ve been going to concerts pretty constantly. Even though I wouldn’t consider myself a full live music expert quite yet, having gone to hundreds of shows, there are a few things that I’ve noticed or experienced time and time again that can really make or break the concert overall. So, here are some of my tips for having the most fulfilling live music experience possible!

Prepare, Prepare, Prepare!

Now, this may seem pretty obvious at first, but sometimes there are details that get overlooked before the concert even begins. For starters, how are you getting to the venue? This may seem simple, but to have things go as smoothly as possible, this is crucial to keep in mind if you have to think about things like if you’re driving or not. Where can I park/how much is parking? or if you’re taking public transport it’s crucial to know if there are any potential delays, how many stops away is it? how far will I still have to walk to the venue after I get off the train? etc. Planning ahead and having a transportation game plan, in my experience have helped the process go SO much smoother!

Check your Tickets

Also, another part of planning is tickets. Firstly, make sure you did actually buy a ticket to the event. I know this sounds absolutely ridiculous, but I know personally I’ve thought about buying a ticket to a show and got distracted and ended up assuming I had bought one just to find out that I, in fact, did not. So, my tip would be to make a little list of upcoming shows you want to see and crossing them out as you buy tickets.

Additionally, staying on the topic of tickets, know what kind you bought, ie. digital ticket, print at home, delivered in the mail, etc. because I know personally it can get very confusing if I’m waiting on tickets for multiple shows to come in the mail only to find out I accidentally bought digital tickets and they were on my phone the whole time. Just keeping a little note of what kind ticket to expect is incredibly helpful and takes away a lot of unnecessary stress.

Check out some WERS Concert Experiences here.

Dress for the Weather, Not for Style

Additionally (and I truly can’t recommend this enough), dress for the weather, not for style! On more occasions than I can ever express, I’ve seen people show up to venues in tank tops and t-shirts when it’s less than 20 degrees outside. They. Looked. Miserable.

Now, I’m annoyed by having a jacket in the venue just as much as the next person but if you’re like me and you’re willing to wait in line for 7+ hours to be at barricade for your favorite band, trust me, you’re going to want to dress in layers. Recently I’ve started bringing hand warmers and they’re truly a lifesaver! Also, since we’re already on the subject of waiting hours in line, make sure you bring a portable phone charger! Nothing is worse than spending the day waiting in line on your phone just to have it be dead by the time the show is about to start and you miss taking pictures or recording a quick video of the band.

And now we’ve made it to the portion of the blog post where you’ve made all the needed preparations to get into the venue and everything went great (congratulations!) Now it’s finally the moment where you get to stand in the pit, put your earplugs in (it sounds lame, I know, but it’s honestly really worth it and truly makes the band sound even better), and have an awesome time seeing some great live music! Happy moshing!