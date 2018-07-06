Beach House’s 7: Comfortable Yet Creepy

The most striking track on 7 is the opener, “Dark Spring.”

The instrumentation on this song sounds more like that of a Slowdive or My Bloody Valentine record than a Beach House one. The frequently distant drums of a Beach House song are scrapped. A thundering kick drum takes center stage here, pounding reverb behind a distorted yet pristine guitar riff. “Dark Spring” has a drive behind it, and it begins Beach House’s seventh album with a statement.

In an interview with Stereogum, Legrand acknowledged this drive, stating that “‘Dark Spring’ does have some sort of propulsive force. It feels like a change, transition, darkness, chaos. But that’s where it is. Anything else is really up to the listener.” Lyrically, the song describes the chaotic beauty of stars, frequently referencing red giants and the constellation Orion. The lyrics share a quality with the rest of the following songs on 7: a sense of ethereality.

One of the most intimate songs on 7

is the lead single off the record, “Lemon Glow.” Legrand sings in her signature lower register, describing an unsatisfying relationship. The song describes finding salvation in the warm-toned glow of dimmed lighting. This song fits in perfectly with a common theme throughout all of Beach House’s music, which is light and darkness.

The band themselves chooses to perform in the dark for the most part. They are only occasionally lit by flashes of colored light. When playing festivals, the band requests to perform during the nighttime, so as to have the proper mysterious setting for their live performances. The seeking of intimacy within darkness and the finding of comfort in dim lighting described in “Lemon Glow” is a mantra of sorts for Beach House. “Lemon Glow” is the backbone of 7 and serves as the thematic centerpiece for much of the album’s lyrics.