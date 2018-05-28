Boston Calling 2018: Sunday Recap

- By Bobby Nicholas III -

I headed outside ready for the third and final day of Boston Calling. Then I got chilly and went back inside.

Then I emerged outside again in proper attire for a breezy and chilly day on the Harvard Athletic Complex. But nonetheless, I knew it was going to be a day filled with more amazing music.

The cold didn’t hinder anybody from coming in for STL Gold, Field Report, and Weakened Friends to start the day.